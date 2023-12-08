Iran finally fields new main battle tank

After an extensive decade-long development phase, the Iranian Army Ground Forces have successfully integrated their latest main battle tank into their ground vehicle fleet.

The new T-72F tank is a testament to Iran’s indigenous defense capabilities, representing an enhanced iteration of the Soviet-era T-72 tanks, boasting a newly crafted welded turret equipped with blowout panels.

While bearing a superficial resemblance to the Russian T-90M, these tanks are a product of independent Iranian engineering under the Karrar program. The Regular Army (NEZAJA) has received a more cost-effective variant, lacking features present in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps variant such as the remote weapon system.

The advancements in protection are significant, with welded turrets fortified by improved multi-layer barriers. Notably, the inclusion of enhanced reactive armor amplifies the tank’s defensive capabilities.

Video of 5+ Karrar MBTs being transported on Volvo FH-16 trucks in Khuzestan province, presumably belonging to NEZAJA’s 92nd Armoured Division pic.twitter.com/HRGB1IKSuy — Iran Defense|نیروهای مسلح جمهوری اسلامی ایران (@IranDefense) December 3, 2023

The upgrade extends beyond defensive measures, encompassing a substantial overhaul of the fire control system. The introduction of thermal imaging sights coupled with mandatory fire control capability marks a notable technological leap. Additionally, modern equipment, including sensors designed to detect laser irradiation, has been integrated.

While the tank previously showcased engines capable of 1000 horsepower under the Karrar program, it remains undisclosed whether these engines are currently equipped in the T-72F or are slated for future installations. The ambitious plan involves modernizing all available T-72M1 and T-72C tanks within Iran.