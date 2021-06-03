Houthi Rebels fire anti-tank missile at Saudi Abrams tank

In a short video posted to YouTube Wednesday, Yemen‘s Houthi rebels appear to have filmed themselves firing an anti-tank missile at a M1A2 Abrams tank of Saudi Armed Forces.

Houthi rebels have released a video they claim shows the moment of anti-tank guided missile shelling a Saudi M1A2 Abrams tank in the Jizan province bordering Yemen.

Supposedly, rebels used the Soviet Konkurs missile systems, but some sources claim that was Iranian-made Dehlaviyeh ATGM.

Judging by the released footage, the Abrams tank did not receive serious damage and the crew left the combat vehicle in a hurry.

Moreover, on social media began circulating a photo of abandoned or damaged Saudi Abrams tank from the same area.