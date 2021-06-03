Thursday, June 3, 2021
type here...

Houthi Rebels fire anti-tank missile at Saudi Abrams tank

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

In a short video posted to YouTube Wednesday, Yemen‘s Houthi rebels appear to have filmed themselves firing an anti-tank missile at a M1A2 Abrams tank of Saudi Armed Forces.

Houthi rebels have released a video they claim shows the moment of anti-tank guided missile shelling a Saudi M1A2 Abrams tank in the Jizan province bordering Yemen.

Supposedly, rebels used the Soviet Konkurs missile systems, but some sources claim that was Iranian-made Dehlaviyeh ATGM.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Judging by the released footage, the Abrams tank did not receive serious damage and the crew left the combat vehicle in a hurry.

Moreover, on social media began circulating a photo of abandoned or damaged Saudi Abrams tank from the same area.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

About us

Support

Subscribe

Get In Touch

© Defence Blog