Homar-K rocket launcher passes tests, moves to serial production

South Korean Hanwha Aerospace company announced on Thursday that the HOMAR-K multiple launch rocket system has successfully completed qualification tests, including mobility and endurance testing

“The HOMAR-K multiple launch system, the Polish version of Chunmoo, successfully passed mobility tests in late July at a state-run training ground in Changwon, an industrial city in the south of the Republic of Korea,” the news release says.

As noted by the company, HOMAR-K will be integrated with the Polish platform and components, as the missile launchers are mounted on a Jelcz 8×8 chassis. WB Group’s TOPAZ battlefield management system will be integrated with the HOMAR-K launcher.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The K239 Chunmoo is a self-propelled multiple rocket launcher capable of firing multiple caliber projectiles. It carries two containers with missiles, each can contain e.g. six 239 mm caliber guided missiles with a range of about 80km or one ballistic missile with a range of about 290km.

Wieloprowadnicowa wyrzutnia pocisków rakietowych HOMAR-K, polska wersja 🇵🇱Chunmoo, pod koniec lipca br. pomyślnie przeszła testy mobilności na państwowym poligonie w Changwon, przemysłowym mieście położonym na południu Republiki Korei. 🇰🇷 1/2#Hanwha, #Chunmoo #Jelcz pic.twitter.com/Zemd133e6r — Hanwha Aerospace Europe (@HanwhaEurope) August 3, 2023

Under an executive contract signed on November 2022, Hanwha Aerospace will deliver the first squadron of 18 Chunmoo systems to the 18th Mechanized Division before the end of 2023.