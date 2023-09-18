Haunting images of burnt Russian submarine leaked

First photos of the burned-out Russian diesel submarine at the dry dock in occupied Crimea have been leaked to the public by a Western media outlet.

The Russian Rostov-on-Don Project 636.3 submarine and large landing ship, named the Minsk, were damaged in the pre-dawn barrage on the Sevastopol shipyard – potentially the largest strike against Russian naval targets of the war.

According to the state-run Ria Novosti news agency, the Russian defense ministry said both vessels had minimal damage following the Ukrainian attack and will continue in normal service.

But leaked pics showed the destroyed Russian submarine with massive hull breaches and signs of internal burning.

Released photographs reveal the full extent of the damage endured by the ‘Rostov-na-Donu’ submarine following the attack that occurred last week. pic.twitter.com/MHKhkhG6BV — Oryx (@oryxspioenkop) September 18, 2023

Ukraine has strongly implied western-supplied cruise missiles were used in the attack, one of the biggest on the Black Sea fleet since the war started.