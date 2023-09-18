Monday, September 18, 2023
type here...

Haunting images of burnt Russian submarine leaked

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Rostov na Donu (B-237)

First photos of the burned-out Russian diesel submarine at the dry dock in occupied Crimea have been leaked to the public by a Western media outlet.

The Russian Rostov-on-Don Project 636.3 submarine and large landing ship, named the Minsk, were damaged in the pre-dawn barrage on the Sevastopol shipyard – potentially the largest strike against Russian naval targets of the war.

According to the state-run Ria Novosti news agency, the Russian defense ministry said both vessels had minimal damage following the Ukrainian attack and will continue in normal service.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

But leaked pics showed the destroyed Russian submarine with massive hull breaches and signs of internal burning.

Ukraine has strongly implied western-supplied cruise missiles were used in the attack, one of the biggest on the Black Sea fleet since the war started.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Air Force receives first new electronic warfare jet

Colton Jones -
L3Harris Technologies Inc., a global aerospace and defense technology company, has announced that the U.S. Air Force received the first of 10 EC-37B Compass...

Sweden orders more ARCHER wheeled artillery systems

Army

Indian Army to evaluate BvS10 armored all-terrain vehicles

Army

KNDS, Elbit Systems to jointly build next-gen rocket artillery system

Army

L3Harris Technologies to build new facility in Poland

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog