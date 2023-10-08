Sunday, October 8, 2023
Hamas strikes Israeli targets with kamikaze drones

By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Palestinian militant group Hamas has released a short video of an improvised attack drone, also known as a kamikaze drone, launched during a Saturday morning surprise attack on Israel.

The 22-second-long video posted on Sunday by the militant group to social media shows several launch sites of improvised kamikaze drones hiding in the resident building and storage facilities.

The Izzedine al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed on Sunday that they launched more than 25 kamikaze drones, including Al-Zawari wing-type, that destroyed Israeli targets, including vehicles and equipment.

The effectiveness of the use of Hamas kamikaze drones packed full of explosives is not yet known.

Video obtained from social media appears to show such a drone flying over a street in the southern Israeli city of Sderot.

Kamikaze drones, or suicide drones, are a type of aerial weapon system. They are known as a “loitering munition” because they are capable of waiting in an area identified as a potential target and only strike once an enemy asset is identified.

The drone loiters above the operational arena, locates and tracks the enemy, ‘investigates’ possible targets to help to select the high-value ones, chooses the right timing, direction and angle of attack, and then performs a precise strike.

