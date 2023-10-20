Hamas drone strikes Israeli Merkava tank

Palestinian militant group Hamas has released footage showcasing a drone’s launch of an RPG-7 tandem cumulative grenade onto an Israeli Merkava Mk 4 tank near the Gaza Strip.

The strike hit the rear part of the tank’s turret, precisely where the first-round ammunition is stored. However, no detonation occurred, indicating that either the ammunition had been expended or some safety mechanisms prevented an explosion.

This incident follows a previous occurrence involving a similar grenade attack on the Merkava’s front shell storage, which yielded more significant results.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The innovative tactics to use drones to deliver munitions with precision is a testament to the adaptability and resourcefulness of Hamas militants.

🇵🇸🇮🇱 Hamas releases footage of a drone dropping a tandem cumulative grenade from an RPG-7 onto an Israeli Merkava Mark IV tank. pic.twitter.com/9OzEr5PGM3 — Angelo Giuliano (@Angelo4justice3) October 20, 2023

Some background: On 7 October 2023, militants from Hamas entered Israel from Gaza by land, by sea and by air using paragliders. The surprise rocket and infiltration attacks from Hamas on Israel come on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 War, a surprise attack by Israel’s Arab neighbors which began on October 6, 1973.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United States, Israel, the European Union, Canada, and others.