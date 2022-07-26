Greece receives new batch of M1117 armored security vehicles

The Hellenic Armed Forces have received a new batch of 90 M117 Guardian Armored Safety Vehicles from the U.S. under our Excess Defense Articles program, according to the U.S. Embassy Athens.

“Great to welcome 90 more M1117 Armored Security Vehicles to Thessaloniki,” the Embassy said in a Twitter post-Monday.

The details were given in a 25 July post, to announce the U.S. plans to provide 1,200 armored vehicles by the end of 2022.

The vehicles are Excess Defense Articles, or EDA, and the Army uses FMS to facilitate divesture, while simultaneously building partner capacity. Vehicles declared EDA are no longer part of the Army’s inventory. The U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) executes Army FMS.

Greece received an initial 44 M117 Guardian Armored Safety Vehicles in 2021. The M1117 vehicles will complement existing weapons systems, providing new capabilities to the Greek Army.

The M117 ASV is a lightly armored, all wheel drive vehicle that provides ballistic protection for the military police crew members against various small arms and fragment threats. The 30,000 lb. vehicle contains V-shaped armor, a turret system and is capable of seating up to four individuals with all of their combat gear.