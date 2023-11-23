Germany expands military support to Ukraine

On November 22, the German government updated its list of military aid allocated to Ukraine to support its defense against Russian invasion.

The updated assistance package includes:

20 tracked Marder infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition from German armed forces’ reserves and production.

2,380 155-millimeter ammunition rounds.

1 WISENT 1 engineer vehicle.

2,428 crypto phones.

2 HX81 trucks and two semi-trailers.

9 automobiles.

5 tracked medical all-terrain vehicles.

2 emergency medical vehicles.

Prior to this announcement, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had declared a commitment to provide Ukraine with a military aid package totaling 1.3 billion euros. This package encompasses four IRIS-T SLM systems along with artillery ammunition.

In October, Germany had pledged additional support to Ukraine, which included all-terrain vehicles, tank radio stations for Leopard tanks, Biber bridgelayers, ammunition, military components, air defense systems, Leopard 1A5 tanks, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, medical evacuation vehicles, and armored cars.

This ongoing support from Germany underscores its commitment to bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities in the face of escalating tensions with Russia. The provision of sophisticated military equipment aims to enhance Ukraine’s preparedness and resilience against potential threats.