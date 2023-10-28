Germany delivers another IRIS air defense system to Ukraine

Germany has sent another military aid package to Ukraine as part of its ongoing support. The aid includes an additional IRIS-T IRIS-T Surface-Launched-Missile (SLM) system, according to information posted on the official website of the German government.

The assistance is primarily aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s air defense capabilities. The IRIS-T SLM short-range anti-aircraft missile system is known for its effectiveness in countering airborne threats, enhancing Ukraine’s ability to protect its airspace.

The system is manufactured by Diehl Defense, based in Überlingen, southern Germany. This system is designed to provide medium-range, high-altitude air defense coverage for urban areas and military installations.

Each IRIS-T SLM system comprises three vital components: a missile launcher, a radar system, and a fire-control radar, all seamlessly integrated with logistics and support functions. The missiles employ cutting-edge infrared imaging technology for target identification, boasting a range of 40 kilometers (25 miles) and a maximum altitude of 20 kilometers (12.4 miles). Additionally, these missiles come equipped with a radar system featuring an impressive range of 250 kilometers (155 miles). Notably, the IRIS-T SLM system offers 360-degree deployability around the launcher, providing comprehensive protection from threats.

Diehl emphasizes that the system is most effective when integrated into a “layered air defense” strategy, often combined with other systems, such as the US-made Patriot PAC-3 missile defense system, which offers a higher maximum altitude capability.

This support follows a series of aid packages provided by Germany and other nations, highlighting international solidarity with Ukraine as it continues to face security challenges. Germany’s contribution is part of a broader effort to enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities and strengthen its position in the region.