German defense group unveils futuristic weapon turret

German defense group Rheinmetall just unveiled its futuristic remote-controlled weapon station, called the Natter.

In a video posted August 17 on YouTube by the Rheinmetall, the company showing Natter 7.62 remote-controlled weapon station (RCWS) in action.

The Natter 7.62 is the new member of Rheinmetall’s innovative range of remote-controlled weapon turrets for self-protection, on tracked vehicles as well as wheeled vehicles, even under the most severe operational conditions. The modular concept allows the integration of different mounting kits to accommodate weapons in calibers ranging from 5.56 x 45 mm to 7.62 x 51 mm.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The combination of an intuitive operating concept and intelligent assistance systems significantly reduces the operator’s stress in combat situations.

The modular concept enables the integration of different kits for holding weapons in caliber 5.56 x 45 mm to 7.62 x 51 mm.

As noted by the company, the carbon-based mount technology enables a significant reduction in weight and vibration, which, in conjunction with the shape and design, offers a significantly reduced signature.

The weapon station sets standards in the areas of protection class, operational capability and dynamic targeting of asymmetrical threats due to the cross-sectional use of innovative software modules within the latest Rheinmetall RCWS Systems.