Germany orders six TRML-4D radars

German radar company Hensoldt announced on Wednesday that it supplies multifunction sensors to the German Armed Forces as part of Diehl Defence’s IRIS-T SLM air defense system.

The company says six TRML-4D truck-mounted radars were ordered and the first system will be delivered to the Bundeswehr next year.

Thomas Müller, CEO of HENSOLDT, said: “This order closes a capability gap of the Bundeswehr and at the same time marks the start of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI). Together with our partners Diehl and Airbus, we are thus strengthening national and alliance defense.”

TRML-4D uses the latest digital radar technology. It is capable of detecting, tracking and classifying different types of aerial targets. A focus is on small, fast and low-flying and/or maneuvering cruise missiles as well as aircraft and helicopters. It ensures the rapid detection and tracking of about 1,500 targets in a radius of up to 250 km. Several systems are under contract to equip the Ukrainian air defense.

The joint solutions of Diehl Defence, Airbus and HENSOLDT are fully compatible with NATO’s integrated air defense architecture and have proven their interoperability.

Last month, Reuters reported that Germany is set to boost its air defense capabilities with the procurement of six IRIS-T SLM missile systems. The transaction, valued at an estimated €900 million, is expected to considerably enhance the country’s Air Force.