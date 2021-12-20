France’s Griffon combat vehicle passes new milestone

French new combat vehicle which developed under the Engin Blindé Multi-Rôles (EBMR) Scorpion program passed a new milestone with the delivery of the 119th and last GRIFFON multirole troop carrier planned for 2021.

The 119 GRIFFON armored vehicles were first submitted to the verification operations of the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA/SQ) at the Nexter site in Roanne before being sent to the regiments. Thus, the GME team, composed of Nexter, Arquus and Thales, is meeting its delivery target for the year 2021, in accordance with the initial order of April 2017 and the 2019-2025 military programming law.

The GRIFFON is a multi-role troop carrier designed to replace the 40-year-old VAB armored personnel carrier and support vehicle.

For the record, 128 GRIFFONs had been submitted for verification in 2020, and 92 in 2019, making a total of 339 GRIFFONs since the notification of the TC2 conditional tranche of the EBMR contract.

In addition, all variants of the troop transport version are now qualified, namely the FELIN, sniper section (STE), 81mm mortar (MO81), refuelling (RAV), light intervention element (ELI), engineer (GEN), medium range missile (MMP) variants, in addition to the command post vehicle (EPC) version.