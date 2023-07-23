Sunday, July 23, 2023
type here...

FNSS turns Vietnam War-era vehicle into unmanned mini-tank

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Image by FNSS

Turkish armored vehicles maker FNSS has developed a new Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), which will be showcased during IDEF 23 International Defense Industry Fair.

According to a press release from FNSS, the Vietnam-era M113 armored personnel carrier was used as a platform for the new SHADOW RIDER unmanned mini-tank. It is equipped with the autonomy kit developed by FNSS which has autonomous driving modes such as patrol, track and return to military base, as well as various layers of protection for a safe ride. The FNSS autonomy kit features an open architecture design to enable rapid adaptation of technological developments.

“The utilization of UGVs is becoming increasingly common in the modern battlefield, where unconventional threats are inevitable,” the news release says.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Unmanned systems have become the focus of modern armies with their superior capabilities that let them to take part in high and low-intensity operations and hazardous environments, thereby their role has become increasingly indispensable.

As a result of FNSS’s initiatives in this direction, the “SHADOW RIDER” concept, based on the M113 platform, has evolved into a family of autonomous unmanned ground vehicles that will serve in all kinds of missions, especially fire support.

FNSS says that SHADOW RIDER has marked its position as Türkiye’s first and one of the key heavy UGVs in the world with TRL-6-7.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian troops use false aircraft to misdirect the Ukrainians

Dylan Malyasov -
The Russian Armed Forces are trying to confuse Ukrainian intelligence by creating false aircraft at their airfields in occupied Crimea. Satellite imagery viewed by open-source...

Ukraine receives first Senator MRAP vehicles from Canada

Army

Why would Russia use coastal defense systems to strike Ukraine?

Maritime Security

Boeing to produce more AH-64E Apache helicopters

Aviation

John Cockerill to refurbish M113 vehicles for Ukraine

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog