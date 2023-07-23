FNSS turns Vietnam War-era vehicle into unmanned mini-tank

Turkish armored vehicles maker FNSS has developed a new Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), which will be showcased during IDEF 23 International Defense Industry Fair.

According to a press release from FNSS, the Vietnam-era M113 armored personnel carrier was used as a platform for the new SHADOW RIDER unmanned mini-tank. It is equipped with the autonomy kit developed by FNSS which has autonomous driving modes such as patrol, track and return to military base, as well as various layers of protection for a safe ride. The FNSS autonomy kit features an open architecture design to enable rapid adaptation of technological developments.

“The utilization of UGVs is becoming increasingly common in the modern battlefield, where unconventional threats are inevitable,” the news release says.

Unmanned systems have become the focus of modern armies with their superior capabilities that let them to take part in high and low-intensity operations and hazardous environments, thereby their role has become increasingly indispensable.

As a result of FNSS’s initiatives in this direction, the “SHADOW RIDER” concept, based on the M113 platform, has evolved into a family of autonomous unmanned ground vehicles that will serve in all kinds of missions, especially fire support.

FNSS says that SHADOW RIDER has marked its position as Türkiye’s first and one of the key heavy UGVs in the world with TRL-6-7.