Estonia buys 200 Turkish-made armored vehicles

Estonia is bolstering its defense capabilities with the acquisition of approximately 230 armored vehicles from Turkish contractors, according to the Estonian Defense Ministry.

In a press release, the Defense Minister announced that the €200 million ($210 million) acquisition encompasses two types of vehicle, the Otokar 6×6 Arma armored personnel carriers and Nurol Makina’s NMS 4×4 armored vehicles, with an equal number of both variants being purchased.

Deliveries are scheduled to commence in the second half of 2024, with the completion anticipated by 2025. The agreement was formally signed on October 18, 2023, in Estonia.

The signing ceremony was attended by Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur and Turkey’s Defense Minister Gen. Yaşar Güler. In addition to the contract, both countries’s Defense Ministers signed a protocol on defense industry cooperation between Turkey and Estonia.

The decision to procure the 6×6 vehicles followed a robust international competition and a thorough commercial and technical evaluation by the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF). The combat-proven ARMA 6×6 stood out for its superior technical capabilities.

Sedef Vehbi, Military Cluster Head of Otokar, expressed their pride in serving Estonian Land Forces with the ARMA 6×6 Armored Personnel Carrier, emphasizing Otokar’s expertise in land systems and related research and development. Otokar’s military vehicles, numbering nearly 33,000, are actively deployed in over 40 countries across various climates and geographies worldwide. The ARMA 6×6, renowned for its combat-proven success, will become part of Estonia’s defense capabilities as the second NATO country to field this vehicle.

This procurement marks an important milestone for Otokar, a listed NATO and UN supplier, and is expected to initiate a long-lasting collaboration between the Estonian Defence Forces and Otokar.