Royal Air Force fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft

The Royal Air Force on Sunday reported that Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled from Amari Air Base in Estonia to visually identify multiple Russian aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea.

According to a press release from RAF, the Typhoon fighters currently deployed on NATO’s Baltic Air Policing Mission intercepted one An-72 COALER military cargo plane and two Su-27 FLANKER fighter jets.

“The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and flew in a safe and professional manner,” the news release says.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This was the first intercept from Amari involving only RAF aircraft since the German Air Force departed at the end of April.

The Typhoons returned to Amari Airbase to continue NATO’s Air Policing Mission.