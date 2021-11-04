Egypt in talks with Ukraine to buy high-precision rockets systems

Egyptian armed forces repordetly is planning to acquire Vilha high-precision rockets systems developed by Ukrainian State Enterprise “State Kyiv Design Bureau “Luch”.

The story was first reported by the Tactical Report, which cited an military official.

As Tactical Report reported, Ukrainian Luch Design Bureau is negotiating to sell its advanced version of Vilkha multiple rocket launch (MLR) system, called the Vilkha-M.

The Vilha-M is a new version of Ukrainian 300mm high-precision rockets system designed to defeat soft and hard-skinned targets, artillery and missile systems. It is advanced version of Vilha rocket with increased range of up to 100km, new navigation and targeting systems.

According to Luch website, the Vilha-M can be armed with various types of warheads.

“At the final part the rocket projectile is aimed at the target by an inertial and satellite navigation system using aerodynamic control surfaces. “VILKHA” MLRS ensures forming of individual flight task for each rocket projectile that makes possible to defeat several targets by one salvo,” Luch said on its website.