Drunk Russian soldiers damages fighting vehicle in Belarus

Drunk Russian soldiers have caused an accident with their BMD-2 tracked airborne infantry fighting vehicle on the way from Ukraine to Belarus.

The BMD-2 is a Soviet-era armoured airborne infantry fighting combat tracked vehicle. Armament consists of a 30 mm 2A42 stabilized cannon, used for ground engagements and in the anti-aircraft/anti-helicopter role, and a 7.62 mm PKT machine gun mounted coaxial to the right. A launcher for an AT-4 Spigot or the longer-range AT-5 Spandrel ATGM mounted on the right side of the turret roof.

As noted by the open-source-intelligence analysts who scrutinize photos and videos on social media, Russian soldiers flew on the side of the highway near the village of Komarin, Belarus.

“If you look closely, you can see that there is a bottle of alcohol on the armor, and according to local residents, the soldiers showed signs of intoxication,” said Belarus’ telegram channel «Belarus’ Hayun».

In recent days Russia has said it will scale down its operations in northern Ukraine around the capital Kyiv and focus its forces on the eastern Donbas region.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence claims Russian units suffering heavy losses have been forced to return to Belarus and Russia to reorganize and resupply.