Denmark buys five Ground Master 200 radar systems

The Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) has recently entered into an agreement with the Netherlands Defence procurement agency COMMIT (Commando Materieel en IT) to acquire five Thales Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission Compact radars (GM200 MM/C).

According to a recent Thales press release, the radar will support the Danish Air Force in air surveillance and air defense missions.

The GM200 MM/C, from the Thales Ground Master 200 family, is purpose-built for modern warfare, prioritizing operational excellence and military doctrine. It delivers simultaneous accurate detection, tracking, and classification against a broad spectrum of existing and future threats, including drones. Thanks to new-generation 4D Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology, the system provides radar operators with increased time-on-target to gather comprehensive information on incoming threats. It automatically detects and classifies aircraft, missiles, helicopters, multiple UAVs, and RAM (Rockets, Artillery, and Mortar). It is particularly suited for air surveillance, air defense, and weapon locating.

Moreover, the GM200 MM/C’s compact design offers the flexibility to switch between fixed location mode and high mobility. It boasts rapid deployment times and ease of transportation on various platforms. This radar system leverages the latest software-defined radar technology, ensuring it can evolve to meet the ever-changing spectrum of threats and doctrines.

Thales, with its long-standing expertise in air surveillance and air defense, offers a comprehensive range of solutions, from drone countermeasures to ballistic missile defense, including surface radars, airborne radars, command centers, communication systems and equipment, and various effectors.

Lieutenant General Kim Jesper Jørgensen, chief of the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO), emphasizes the need for this advanced capability, especially in light of the current political security situation. He highlights the importance of cooperation, particularly among smaller European countries, to strengthen their defense forces by acquiring interoperable equipment.

Vice Admiral Jan Willem Hartman, Commander at COMMIT, underscores the advantage of both Denmark and the Netherlands having identical configurations of the GM200 MM/C, which enables cooperation for future updates and support.

Gerben Edelijn, CEO of Thales Netherlands, notes that this government-to-government contract establishes a common radar platform for the Danish Air Force and the Dutch Armed Forces.