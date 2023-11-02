Chinese Army receives new type of fighting vehicles

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Ground Forces reportedly have received a new type of wheeled infantry fighting vehicle.

Recently, a series of photos showcasing the new 8×8 wheeled armored vehicle, an improved version of the ZBL-08 vehicle, surfaced on Chinese social media.

Some analysts have identified it as the “Type 19 Infantry Fighting Vehicle” fitted with a 30mm unmanned turret. In addition to the turret, the vehicle comes equipped with anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) and a 5.8mm coaxial machine gun.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The introduction of this advanced infantry fighting vehicle represents China’s commitment to modernizing its ground forces and enhancing its capabilities for future combat scenarios.

The newly spotted infantry fighting vehicle has generated significant interest and curiosity among military observers and enthusiasts alike. With its state-of-the-art design, the IFV features an unmanned turret, an element that distinguishes it from many other armored vehicles.

In a x post, David Wang said that one unique aspect of the Type 19 is the positioning of the gunner sight, which is reported to have an unusual layout. Approximately 80% of the gunner sight is concealed beneath the main gun shield, marking an unconventional configuration in the People’s Liberation Army Ground Forces’ (PLAGF) armored fleets.