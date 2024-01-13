China works on urban combat robot

The People’s Liberation Army Ground Force recently showcased its latest technological advancement – a tracked unmanned ground vehicle designed for urban operations.

In a series of promotional materials, the military force revealed the capabilities of this innovative robot.

In the published images, a military unit is seen advancing through an urban environment, with a tracked robot leading the way. The robotic vehicle is equipped with a QBZ-95 bullpup assault rifle, indicating its potential role in combat scenarios.

The robot features a familiar design and utilizes a tracked platform for mobility. Additionally, it is equipped with advanced sensors for multi-channel optical reconnaissance.

While the exact status of the robot, whether it is already in active service or part of promotional content for the Chinese military, remains undisclosed, its introduction marks China’s commitment to modernizing its defense forces and staying abreast of evolving tactics in contemporary warfare.

China’s move to develop such technology aligns with its efforts to adapt and learn from global military conflicts, including the ongoing war in Ukraine with Russia, where drones and advanced robotics play a pivotal role.