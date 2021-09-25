Canadian CF-188s intercept Russian Su-24 attack aircraft over the Black Sea

Two Russian Su-24 Fencer attack aircraft were intercepted on Thuesday near Romanian airspace over the Black Sea by Royal Canadian Air Force CF-188 Hornet fighters, according to NATO Allied Air Command.

The CF-188 Hornet fighter jets working alongside their colleagues in the Romanian Air Force intercepted two Russian Su-24 Fencers operating near Romanian airspace over the Black Sea on September 23, 2021. The Russian military jets were monitored by the Allied pilots once they had confirmed a visual identification.

“I am very proud of the entire Air Task Force- Romania team in providing world-class military skills, ideally suited for the execution of our enhanced Air Policing mission. With an all out effort supporting flying operations day and night, this first visual ID is a great example of how Canada is helping NATO and Romania protect the integrity of NATO’s airspace,” said Lt Colonel Corey Mask, Canadian Air Task Force Commander.

The CF-188s were scrambled by NATO’s southern Combined Air Operations Centre Torrejon, after the Russian aircraft was detected by the Romanian Air Force’s Control and Reporting Centre. The Russian aircraft were ignoring international flight safety rules by not using a transponder and not talking to air traffic control.

This intercept was the first for the Air Task Force which started its mission earlier this month following a NATO certification ceremony on September 8, 2021. During their deployment, the Canadian crews will hold quick reaction alert and fly training missions together with the Romanian Air Force, as well as other regional allies.