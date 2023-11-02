Thursday, November 2, 2023
Boeing’s latest F-15EX fighter jet takes to the skies

By Dylan Malyasov
Boeing, a pioneer in aviation technology, has announced a significant aviation milestone with the successful maiden flight test of the third F-15EX Eagle II, designated as EX3.

The aircraft, which is also the first to be built in the final operational configuration, poised for delivery to the U.S. Air Force later this year, represents the latest addition to the Air Force’s tactical fighter fleet.

The F-15EX Eagle II, Boeing’s next-generation fighter, may share its classic F-15 appearance, but its capabilities set it apart from its older counterparts. With digital flight controls, advanced cockpit touch displays, new sensor systems, and cutting-edge computer technology, this eagle is anything but traditional.

The F-15EX is not merely a facelift; it’s a leap into the future. These upgrades empower the aircraft with unparalleled capabilities and a remarkable ability to swiftly adapt to emerging weapons and technologies. Notably, the F-15EX can carry a weapons payload over three times that of an F-35, a capability that elevates its importance on the modern battlefield.

The official mission of the F-15EX Eagle II is to address capacity requirements while infusing the platform with a diverse range of technologies, ensuring its relevance for decades to come.

The U.S. Air Force has plans to acquire up to 144 F-15EXs from Boeing, marking the retirement of the aging F-15C/D models. This move aligns with the goal of enhancing the readiness of the F-15 fleet and cementing its place as a vital component of the Air Force’s defense strategy.

