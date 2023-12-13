Wednesday, December 13, 2023
BAE Systems secures $8.8 Billion contract to operate Holston Army Ammunition Plant

Photo by Dori Whipple

The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. an $8.8 billion contract to continue operating the Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) for the next decade.

This strategic decision reinforces the critical role played by HSAAP, a vital supplier of explosive materials to the U.S. military.

The Holston Army Ammunition Plant stands as a crucial contributor, equipped with cutting-edge technology for nitration chemistry, acid handling, recovery processes, and other essential chemical operations. BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. has been the operating contractor since 1999, spearheading advancements such as IMX-101, a safer alternative to TNT in artillery, and consistently modernizing the facility for sustained reliability.

John Swift, Vice President and General Manager of BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., emphasized the commitment to delivering safe and reliable products while ensuring the modernization of the Holston Army Ammunition Plant to meet escalating demand. He underlined BAE Systems’ dedication during crucial times.

This contract signifies the continuation of BAE Systems’ crucial involvement in the government-owned, contractor-operated Holston facility. Over the years, the company’s investments in modernization have not only enhanced workplace safety and developed reliable munitions but have also contributed to environmentally sustainable practices.

The significance of modernizing ammunition plants to state-of-the-art chemical processing facilities cannot be overstated in the context of national security. BAE Systems’ proficiency in modernization coupled with uninterrupted production ensures expanded capabilities for explosives and munitions manufacturing without compromising readiness.

Moreover, alongside operating HSAAP, BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. has been successfully managing the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Virginia since 2012, a key manufacturer of propellants for the U.S. military.

Spanning across 5980.11 acres with 495 buildings and 129 explosive storage igloos covering 201,369 square feet, HSAAP’s operational and storage capabilities play an integral role in bolstering the nation’s defense.

This contract reiterates the partnership between BAE Systems and the U.S. Army, solidifying the commitment to delivering cutting-edge defense capabilities while ensuring safety, reliability, and readiness for the nation’s armed forces.

Emily Ryan Miller is an experienced journalist with excellent analytical skills and a deep understanding of military affairs. With her professional diligence and passion for the defense theme, Emily continues to inform the world about important aspects of the military sphere and deeply understands the significance of researching and tracking military events for the public and national security.

