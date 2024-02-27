B-52 bomber makes emergency landing due to engine fire

A U.S. Air Force (USAF) B-52H Stratofortress strategic bomber from Minot Air Force Base (AFB) in North Dakota made an emergency landing after one of the aircraft’s engines caught fire.

The B-52H strategic bomber made an emergency landing at Minot base in North Dakota on February 23, but the information was only announced by US Air Force officials on February 26.

“No crew members were injured, emergency forces at the airport were deployed to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. We are investigating the cause of the incident,” the Minot base press office said in a statement.

Col. Daniel Hoadley, Commander of the 5th Bomb Wing, expressed gratitude for the safe return of all personnel involved in the incident. He commended the base’s firefighters for their rapid and effective response to the emergency.

“First and foremost, the 5th Bomb Wing is incredibly thankful that all our Airmen made it home safely. I would like to recognize our outstanding base fire fighters for their expeditious response,” stated Col. Hoadley.

As standard protocol, an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the engine fire and subsequent emergency landing is underway. The base authorities are dedicated to uncovering the root cause of the incident to prevent similar occurrences in the future.