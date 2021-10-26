Australian subdivision of Rheinmetall to build future fighting vehicle test chassis

German technology firm Rheinmetall announced on Monday its subdivision in Australia was awarded a contract to build and export Lynx Infantry Fighting Vehicle Test Chassis from its factory in Redbank Queensland.

According to a company news release, Rheinmetall Defence Australia Managing Director Gary Stewart said the contract was the first of its kind and provided design and manufacturing export work both for the Rheinmetall team and its growing Australian Industry network.

“This is a landmark for Rheinmetall and Australia with the Lynx Infantry Fighting Vehicle test chassis to be manufactured at the state-of-the-art Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence (MILVEHCOE) at Redbank, Queensland and importantly, contributes to the Federal Government’s objectives as set out in the Australian Defence Export Strategy.”

“The Australian manufactured Lynx Infantry Fighting Vehicle Chassis is a test rig destined for Rheinmetall’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) campaign to showcase advanced automotive capabilities in the Lynx platform,” he said.

Mr. Stewart said the Lynx vehicle export order will be delivered to Rheinmetall in the United States supporting the business’s worldwide activities currently underway in the OMFV competition and the US Department of Defense’s Bradley fighting vehicle replacement program.

“Lynx is a next generation fighting vehicle with unmatched protection and lethality. Rheinmetall has developed a next generation electronic architecture to ensure onboard sensors, systems and effectors are able to be networked into Defence’s broader network architecture.”

“The new test vehicle will demonstrate advanced features of mobility,”

Mr. Stewart said.

Mr. Stewart said that the Australian export opportunities for Rheinmetall increased with this contract and provided flow on for Australian Industry Capability (AIC) partners that contribute to the Lynx IFV.

“The AIC partners are the backbone of our Lynx manufacturing in Australia.

We are proud to partner with organisations including:

Marand Roof module,

Supashock Running gear,

MILSPEC Alternator, and

Bisalloy Steel and various mechanical and electrical fabrication partner content.”

Mr. Stewart said that while Rheinmetall has announced export of the Lance Turret to Hungary, this would be our first vehicle export from Australia.

The Lynx is a next generation infantry fighting vehicle designed to confront the challenges of future battlefields. The Lynx provides adaptability; survivability and capacity not seen before in a vehicle of this type and is a highly protected IFV built to meet stringent military requirements.