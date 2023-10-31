Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Anduril and Northrop Grumman develop game-changer for littoral, deep-water missions

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries and Northrop Grumman have joined forces to bring to life the Dive-LD, a flexible, modular platform designed to support a wide array of sensors and payloads, empowering customers to accomplish their diverse missions efficiently.

Anduril Industries said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Dive-LD platform, the brainchild of the company, offers unprecedented versatility by enabling seamless integration of various sensors and payloads. This adaptability is a key factor in helping customers meet their mission objectives effectively. Anduril’s engineering team, working in close partnership with Northrop Grumman engineers, achieved a milestone by successfully integrating Northrop Grumman’s Micro Synthetic Aperture Sonar (Micro-SAS) in under three weeks from the receipt of the sensor. Immediately following this integration, at-sea image collections commenced, showcasing the platform’s rapid deployment capabilities.

The Dive-LD, specifically designed for littoral and deep-water survey, inspection, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, offers rapid configuration options tailored to meet mission-specific requirements. Its versatility extends its applicability to a wide range of defense and commercial mission profiles.

The platform is ideally suited for an array of missions, including undersea battlespace intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, mine counter-warfare, anti-submarine warfare, seafloor mapping, and more.

According to the company, as the landscape of modern warfare and commercial operations evolves, the Dive-LD stands as a testament to the collaborative innovation that can address the dynamic and ever-changing needs of the defense and commercial sectors. Its versatility, speed, and adaptability make it a valuable asset in the pursuit of mission success.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

