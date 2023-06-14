Wednesday, June 14, 2023
US to send more combat vehicles to Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
The United States is considering sending additional Bradley and Stryker combat vehicles to Ukraine in an upcoming aid package.

The Pentagon has unveiled a new $325 million weapons package for Kyiv that includes 10 Stryker and 15 Bradley armored vehicles, the Pentagon announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Army operates more than 550 Strykers and 4500 Bradley in a variety of configurations.

The military aid also includes Javelin missiles and munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS, and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS.

“The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The U.S. has already sent Ukraine thousands of combat vehicles, including Humvees and mine-resistant vehicles used to move troops on the battlefield.

