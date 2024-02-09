US Soldiers help to develop future fighting vehicle

Soldiers from Fort Riley, Kansas, recently concluded a pivotal two-week engagement on the U.S. Army’s XM30 Combat Vehicle program, offering essential insights into the development of this future fighting vehicle set to be fielded by the end of the decade.

The XM30 promises to usher in new capabilities and transform Armored Brigade Combat Teams.

During the sessions held at the Detroit Arsenal, a dozen Soldiers, including Sgt. 1st Class Isaac Busch from the 1-18 Infantry, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, collaborated with engineers and designers, providing feedback on mock-ups of potential XM30 designs. The program involves two vendors, General Dynamics Land Systems and American Rheinmetall Vehicles, who are under contract to supply prototype vehicles for testing and evaluation. The input gathered from the soldiers will inform the final production selection slated for late Fiscal Year 2027.

Busch emphasized the significance﻿ of soldiers’ input, drawing from their extensive operational experience with the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. Key features highlighted in the XM30 design include next-generation optics, fire control systems, and a 50mm weapon system, all aimed at enhancing future formations’ combat effectiveness against evolving threats.

Brig. Gen. Geoffrey Norman, director of the Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross-Functional Team (NGCV CFT), stressed the Soldier-centric design approach, acknowledging the infantry squads as the ultimate end users of the XM30.

The Soldier touchpoint involved practical drills and detailed discussions on various aspects of the vehicle’s design, ranging from dismount timings to accessibility for maintenance. Comfort for the soldiers during prolonged missions emerged as a crucial consideration, emphasizing the importance of ensuring optimal performance and readiness.

The engagement at Fort Riley forms part of the ongoing collaboration between the Army and its industry partners, reflecting a commitment to developing a combat vehicle tailored to meet the needs of future battlefield operations.

Staff Sgt. John Buenavista underscored the anticipation within the ranks for the XM30’s rollout, highlighting the expectation for enhanced operational capabilities and soldier comfort.

The XM30 program represents a significant milestone in the Army’s modernization efforts, with Soldier feedback playing a central role in shaping the future of armored combat vehicles.