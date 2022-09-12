Monday, September 12, 2022
US Navy to receive additional ship-killing missiles

By Colton Jones
Photo by Zachary Bell

The Norwegian defense group Kongsberg has confirmed that it has received an order from American defense giant Raytheon for Naval Strike Missiles (NSM) to the U.S. Navy Over-The-Horizon Weapon System (OTH WS) program worth MNOK 328 ($33 million).

Kongsberg said in a release that Raytheon is the prime contractor to the U.S. Navy.

The order is related to the OTH WS framework agreement announced on 31 May 2018 with a total cumulative scope of BNOK 7.8 ($800 million). So far, Kongsberg has received orders for MNOK 1 762 ($179 million) under this framework agreement.

“We register a significant increase in the annual call-offs. This creates jobs and demand for increased production capacity, both for us and our suppliers. As announced at KONGSBERG’s CMD in June, the company has started a significant investment in a new missile factory,” says Director of the Missile Systems division Øyvind Kolset.

The Naval Strike Missile is a long-range, precision strike weapon that flies at sea-skimming altitude, has terrain-following capability and uses an advanced seeker for precise targeting. The NSM is produced by a partnership composed of Raytheon Missiles and Defense alongside the Norwegian Kongsberg Defense Aerospace.

