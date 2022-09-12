US Navy to receive additional ship-killing missiles

The Norwegian defense group Kongsberg has confirmed that it has received an order from American defense giant Raytheon for Naval Strike Missiles (NSM) to the U.S. Navy Over-The-Horizon Weapon System (OTH WS) program worth MNOK 328 ($33 million).

Kongsberg said in a release that Raytheon is the prime contractor to the U.S. Navy.

The order is related to the OTH WS framework agreement announced on 31 May 2018 with a total cumulative scope of BNOK 7.8 ($800 million). So far, Kongsberg has received orders for MNOK 1 762 ($179 million) under this framework agreement.

“We register a significant increase in the annual call-offs. This creates jobs and demand for increased production capacity, both for us and our suppliers. As announced at KONGSBERG’s CMD in June, the company has started a significant investment in a new missile factory,” says Director of the Missile Systems division Øyvind Kolset.

The Naval Strike Missile is a long-range, precision strike weapon that flies at sea-skimming altitude, has terrain-following capability and uses an advanced seeker for precise targeting. The NSM is produced by a partnership composed of Raytheon Missiles and Defense alongside the Norwegian Kongsberg Defense Aerospace.