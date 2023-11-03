US Navy receives second upgraded Mercury ‘doomsday plane’

Northrop Grumman has successfully delivered the second upgraded E-6B Mercury aircraft to the U.S. Navy as part of its Integrated Modification and Maintenance Contract (IMMC).

In its latest X post, Northrop Grumman said that this achievement comes with the remarkable feat of beating the previous modification time by 19 weeks.

Under the IMMC contract, Northrop Grumman will carry out vital modifications to the Navy’s E-6B aircraft, enhancing command, control, and communications functions that play a crucial role in connecting the national command authority with the United States’ Nuclear Triad.

As an integral part of the Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) strategic communications mission, the E-6B operates within a broad frequency spectrum, facilitating secure and non-secure voice and data transmission. The aircraft’s primary purpose is to provide survivable, reliable, and enduring airborne command, control, and communications support for high-ranking officials, including the President, Secretary of Defense, and the United States Strategic Command.

Northrop Grumman has a proven track record in delivering sustainment and modernization support, which encompasses contractor logistics support, fleet stewardship, mission planning, weapon systems development, pilot training, and software design engineering. Their expertise extends across various aircraft systems, including the F-35 Lightning II, P-3 Orion, BACN E-11A, E-8C, A-10 Thunderbolt II, B-2 Spirit, RQ-4 Global Hawk, and more. This latest contract further solidifies Northrop Grumman’s position in aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul, and upgrade.

Northrop Grumman, a technology company with a strong focus on global security and human discovery, is renowned for its innovative solutions that equip customers with the capabilities required to connect, advance, and protect the United States and its allies.