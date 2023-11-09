Thursday, November 9, 2023
type here...

US Navy integrates the StormBreaker onto F/A-18 jets

NewsMaritime SecurityPRESS RELEASES
By Emily Ryan Miller
Modified date:
Photo courtesy of RTX

Raytheon, a business unit of RTX, has officially announced that the U.S. Navy has successfully integrated the cutting-edge StormBreaker smart weapon onto the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft.

This milestone marks the F/A-18 as the first approved U.S. Navy platform to carry the StormBreaker, a significant step in advancing the capabilities of naval aviation.

Leveraging the knowledge gained from the StormBreaker’s fielding on the F-15E, Raytheon achieved a remarkable reduction in the number of required flight tests. This streamlined process has not only expedited the integration but has also conserved valuable time and resources, ultimately benefiting the U.S. Navy.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Paul Ferraro, President of Air Power at Raytheon, emphasized the game-changing potential of the StormBreaker. He stated, “The weapon’s unprecedented capabilities provide aviators with the ability to strike targets in difficult and dynamic scenarios. StormBreaker is a prime example of how we are using digital technologies to deliver advanced air dominance weapons, ensuring the continued relevance of fourth-generation aircraft.”

The StormBreaker boasts a groundbreaking multimode seeker that enables precise guidance through a combination of technologies, including an imaging infrared camera, millimeter-wave radar, semi-active laser, GPS, and inertial navigation system guidance. This innovative combination of sensors ensures the weapon’s accuracy and versatility, making it highly effective in various operational scenarios.

One notable advantage of the StormBreaker is its compact size, enabling fewer aircraft to engage the same number of targets compared to larger munitions, which often require multiple aircraft. Additionally, its operational range extends beyond 40 miles, allowing it to effectively engage moving land and maritime targets, thereby reducing the exposure of aircrews to potential threats.

The U.S. Air Force had previously declared Initial Operating Capability for StormBreaker on the F-15E Strike Eagle in 2022. Currently, all three variants of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter are undergoing integration testing with StormBreaker, further underscoring its significance in modern air warfare.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller is an experienced journalist with excellent analytical skills and a deep understanding of military affairs. With her professional diligence and passion for the defense theme, Emily continues to inform the world about important aspects of the military sphere and deeply understands the significance of researching and tracking military events for the public and national security.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Air Force deploys game-changer navigation system to Europe

Emily Ryan Miller -
The U.S. Air Force announced in a recent press release that the 1st Combat Communication Squadron (CBCS) has received a cutting-edge technology upgrade with...

US set to double Israel’s air defense arsenal

Army

Reports suggest Russia uses its Su-57 jets to attack targets in Ukraine

Aviation

Poland receives new FA-50 light combat jets

Aviation

US plans to send Israel SPICE precision bombs

Aviation

Final F-15EX test jet is ready for testing

Aviation

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.