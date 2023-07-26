US Navy declares initial operational capability for new mini-submarine

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has announced that U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) declared Initial Operational Capability for Dry Combat Submersible (DCS).

According to a press release, the Navy’s special operations mini-submarine achieved initial operational capability (IOC) last month.

This milestone represents a transformational capability for USSOCOM forces in Maritime and Undersea Systems.

“The Dry Combat Submersible has the potential to transform undersea warfare for special operators,” said Gregg Bauer, C6ISR vice president and general manager at Lockheed Martin. “DCS provides safe, clandestine delivery for occupants over long distances in a completely dry environment and features a lock-in and lock-out chamber. Occupants arrive at the mission warm, rested, hydrated and ready, making this vessel a key advantage in mission success.”

DCS is designed to transport a special operations team to their destination and enables personnel to arrive discretely to their desired exit point.

“The Lockheed Martin team is proud of the work that has gone into the development and delivery of DCS and supporting USSOCOM to this IOC milestone,” says Jason Crawford, senior program manager for Manned Combat Submersibles. “We look forward to delivering the third DCS and supporting DCS into Full Operating Capacity, filling a critical gap for USSOCOM.”

DCS is manufactured in Palm Beach, Florida. Sustainment operations will include lifecycle support, post-delivery logistics support, pilot and special operator training, and training equipment to ensure the safe and effective operation of the new capability in future special forces efforts.