Wednesday, December 13, 2023
type here...

US military conducts airborne training in Arctic conditions

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Emily Ryan Miller
Modified date:
Photo by Alejandro Pena

The U.S. Defense Department announced that Army paratroopers and Marine Corps aviators conducted joint airborne training in Arctic conditions.

In a collaborative effort showcasing inter-service cooperation, U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, known as the ‘Arctic Angels,’ recently engaged in joint airborne operations over the Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

This exercise, conducted on December 8, 2023, involved Marine Corps aviators from Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The joint training demonstrated the military units’ ability to adapt and collaborate in extreme climates, significantly improving overall preparedness for operations in Arctic environments.

Photo by Alejandro Pena

Such joint exercises between the U.S. Army and Marine Corps highlight the strategic importance of preparing for potential scenarios in regions with unpredictable weather conditions.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller is an experienced journalist with excellent analytical skills and a deep understanding of military affairs. With her professional diligence and passion for the defense theme, Emily continues to inform the world about important aspects of the military sphere and deeply understands the significance of researching and tracking military events for the public and national security.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Iran unveils new air-launched ballistic missile

Dylan Malyasov -
Iran has showcased its strides in military technology with the revelation of a new air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM), the Arman, displayed during an Islamic...

Serbia to supply 155mm wheeled howitzers to mystery customer

Army

Ukraine receives first RAK mortar vehicles

Army

Satellite images indicate China’s ongoing encroachment in Bhutan

Defense & Security

Ukrainian Soldiers commend Leopard-1 tanks in battle

Army

US successfully tests a new ballistic missile interceptor

News

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.