US military conducts airborne training in Arctic conditions

The U.S. Defense Department announced that Army paratroopers and Marine Corps aviators conducted joint airborne training in Arctic conditions.

In a collaborative effort showcasing inter-service cooperation, U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, known as the ‘Arctic Angels,’ recently engaged in joint airborne operations over the Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

This exercise, conducted on December 8, 2023, involved Marine Corps aviators from Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii.

The joint training demonstrated the military units’ ability to adapt and collaborate in extreme climates, significantly improving overall preparedness for operations in Arctic environments.

Such joint exercises between the U.S. Army and Marine Corps highlight the strategic importance of preparing for potential scenarios in regions with unpredictable weather conditions.