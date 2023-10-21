Saturday, October 21, 2023
type here...

US Marines train with fake Chinese J-20 fighter jet

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
U.S. Marine Corps screen grab

The U.S. Marine Corps recently unveiled a full-scale replica of the Chinese J-20 fifth-generation stealth fighter at their base in North Carolina. While the exact purpose of this replica remains undisclosed to the experts, it has sparked curiosity and garnered considerable attention.

The existence of this mockup came to light through a tweet by a user with the nickname 笑脸男人 (Smiling man). The video, which was shared online, showcased Marines conducting training exercises alongside the replica J-20 fighter. The exercises were part of their training with the R80D SkyRaider Unmanned Aerial System near Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic in North Carolina, recorded on July 13, 2023.

The joint effort involved Marines from the Strategic Unmanned Aircraft Systems Support Squadron (SUASS), along with units such as the 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion (LAAD), Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167, and Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223. Their mission: to evaluate the effectiveness and practical application of unmanned aerial systems equipped with Silvus Technologies’ cutting-edge transmission system.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The appearance of the J-20 mockup raises questions about its intended use. Analysts have suggested that the U.S. military might have constructed this replica as part of training and realistic drills.

The J-20 is a cutting-edge fifth-generation fighter aircraft that belongs to the People’s Liberation Army Air Force of China.

Utilizing a full-scale replica of the J-20, which is a state-of-the-art fifth-generation fighter aircraft in the inventory of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force of China, signifies the Marine Corps’ commitment to preparing for a wide range of potential scenarios.

While the exact details and objectives of the Marine Corps training with the J-20 mockup remain confidential, the training alongside such a replica, the Marines are better equipped to handle the challenges presented by advanced adversaries and sophisticated aircraft.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Satellite images reveal significant losses of Russian military vehicles

Dylan Malyasov -
The DeepState UA, an open-source intelligence (OSINT) community, has released a report based on satellite imagery, indicating significant losses of Russian military vehicles near...

Russia’s new Su-57 aircraft spotted in Novosibirsk

Aviation

Azerbaijan captures Russian-made electronic warfare systems in Karabakh

Army

Hamas drone strikes Israeli Merkava tank

Army

Russian military receives new Il-76MD-90A transport aircraft

Aviation

Japan orders Saab’s Carl-Gustaf weapons

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog