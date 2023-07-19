Wednesday, July 19, 2023
US Marines test new unmanned ship killing missile launcher

By Colton Jones
Photo by Juan Torres

The U.S. Marine Corps said Tuesday it has successfully tested a new unmanned variant of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle armed with Naval Strike Missile anti-ship cruise missiles.

The new coastal missile system, named Navy/Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS), was tested at Naval Air Station Point Mugu, California, June 28.

U.S. Marines with Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, successfully employed and fired NMESIS to confirm new weapon system capability.

NMESIS integrates established, proven sub-systems, such as the Joint Lightweight Tactical Vehicle Chassis, the Naval Strike Missile and the Fire Control System used by the Navy for NSM.

The unmanned NMESIS supports Force Design 2030 by allowing a small crew of Marines to operate in forward environments with minimal detectability.

The Marines with 2nd Bn., 11th Marines are the first Marines to operate and fire the NMESIS weapon system.

