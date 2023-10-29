US Marine Corps’ new air defense system enters testing phase

The United States Marine Corps is taking significant strides to fortify its Ground Based Air Defense (GBAD) capabilities.

At the forefront of this initiative is the Marine Air Defense Integrated System Mk 2 (MADIS Mk 2), a critical component of the Corps’ strategy to revamp its existing defense mechanisms and adapt to the complexities of contemporary threats.

A pivotal moment in the development of the MADIS Mk 2 occurred on September 27, 2023, during a system integration test at the Yuma Proving Grounds in Yuma, Arizona. Under the watchful eye of a dedicated testing team, the MADIS Mk 2 showcased its capabilities and demonstrated its readiness to take on the challenges of the future.

The MADIS Mk 2 represents a pioneering Future Weapons System, meticulously crafted under the purview of the Ground Based Air Defense Program Office, which operates within the Program Executive Office Land Systems. This forward-looking system is specifically engineered to modernize the existing Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Battalions within the Marine Corps. Its overarching goal is to provide increased capabilities and enhanced lethality, ensuring that the Marine Corps is well-prepared to confront the multifaceted and evolving threats of today and tomorrow.

One of the key objectives of the MADIS program is the enhancement of the Ground Based Air Defense capabilities, primarily focusing on the upgrade of the active Low Altitude Air Defense battalions. These battalions currently rely on dismounted Stinger missiles and radar equipment transported via two M1114 HMMWVs per section.