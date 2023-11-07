Tuesday, November 7, 2023
US plans to send Israel SPICE precision bombs

NewsAviation
By Emily Ryan Miller
Modified date:
Photo courtesy of RAFAEL

According to The Wall Street Journal, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden plans to provide Israel with precision bombs totaling $320 million.

On October 31, the administration formally communicated its plans to Congress leaders regarding the proposed transfer of SPICE gliding bombs, a category of high-precision munitions designed to be launched from military aircraft. This information was obtained from correspondence reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

SPICE bombs are known for their precision and are used to deliver pinpoint strikes from military aircraft, a capability that holds the potential to minimize civilian casualties during conflicts. These precision-guided munitions represent a significant advancement in modern warfare technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, the weaponry will be manufactured by Rafael USA, a prominent defense technology company, and subsequently transferred to its Israeli parent company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, for use by the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

Official sources have confirmed that Israel had formally requested these weapons by October 7, aligning with its strategic defense needs.

According to Rafael, SPICE (Smart, Precise Impact, Cost-Effective) is a family of stand-off, autonomous, air-to-surface weapon systems designed to enable precision, high-volume strikes even in GPS-denied environments. The utilization of such advanced munitions underscores Israel’s dedication to maintaining military capabilities that can effectively counter emerging security challenges.

