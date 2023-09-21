Thursday, September 21, 2023
US B-52 bombers to receive new AESA radar

By Colton Jones
Photo by Alexander Nottingham

Raytheon, an RTX business, delivered the first B-52 active electronically scanned array radar (AESA) to Boeing for the U.S. Air Force’s B-52 Radar Modernization Program.

As noted by the company, this first radar will be used for system integration, verification, and testing.

“Outfitting the B-52 with an AESA radar replaces its current 1960s radar technology,” says Michelle Styczynski, vice president of Agile Radar Solutions at Raytheon. “With an AESA radar on board, the B-52 will gain improved navigation and targeting capabilities in higher threat areas.”

The B-52’s new radar will enable improved mapping and detection range and increase the number of targets the platform can engage simultaneously. Along with improved modes and capabilities, the AESA radar will help crews see further, more accurately and have increased situational awareness.

“This new AESA radar will give the B-52 more capability than it has today and allow for the possibility to enhance access to growth capabilities in the future,” said Jennifer Wong, senior director, Boeing Bomber Programs. “A lot of amazing collaboration by our Boeing team, Raytheon and the Air Force made this possible.”

Under the contract, Raytheon is designing, developing, and producing the radar systems for the entire U.S. Air Force B-52 fleet. The advanced radar upgrade will ensure the aircraft remains relevant and mission ready through its lifetime.

Production of the radars is taking place in Forest, Mississippi and El Segundo, California. The remaining test-phase radars are expected to be delivered through the summer of 2024.

