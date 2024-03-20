US Army unveils $185.9 billion budget plan for 2025

The United States Army has unveiled its fiscal year 2025 budget request, outlining a comprehensive plan with a total allocation of $185.9 billion.

The budget provides a detailed blueprint for the manning, training, and equipping of the Army to meet evolving defense needs and strategic priorities.

A significant portion of the budget, approximately $3.9 billion, is earmarked for military construction projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure and support facilities across the Army. Notably, there is a substantial investment of $2.4 billion allocated for barracks restoration, construction, and sustainment—an unprecedented 325% increase over previous requests, emphasizing the Army’s commitment to ensuring quality housing for its personnel.

Army Under Secretary Gabe Camarillo underscored the prioritization of personnel, highlighting a 4.5% increase in basic pay for Soldiers and additional allowances to offset housing and subsistence costs. The budget also includes provisions for expanding health and fitness programs, bolstering behavioral health services, and providing financial resources for Soldiers.

In line with strategic imperatives, the budget allocates funds towards critical initiatives such as the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and the European Deterrence Initiative, reflecting the Army’s commitment to enhancing deterrence capabilities and fostering alliances and partnerships.

Investments in modernization remain a key focus, with over 30 new or upgraded capabilities planned across various portfolios. Notable allocations include $1.2 billion for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System, $1.3 billion for continued investment in the Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon system, and $1.7 billion for M1 Abrams, XM30, and M10 Booker ground vehicles.

Additionally, the budget outlines measures to accelerate innovation adoption, rebalance aviation investments, and strengthen multilateral exercises with allied partners.

Army leadership affirms that the budget request aligns with the National Defense Strategy and underscores the Army’s dedication to defending the nation, supporting its personnel, and fostering collaborative success.