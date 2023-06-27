US Army orders more Stryker A1 combat vehicles

General Dynamics Land Systems on Monday announced that it has won a contract valued at as much as $712.3 million to build a batch of 300 Stryker combat vehicles for the U.S. Army.

As noted by the company, Army has awarded the GDLS a contract for the latest DVHA1 version of the Stryker armored vehicle.

This latest order comes under a five-year contract signed in 2020 that includes an option for a sixth year.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Army is pursuing enhanced survivability and capability in its Stryker brigades with the technologically advanced DVHA1s.

The platform marks an improved version over previous DVH vehicles with improved protection, power, mobility and payload capacity. Specifically, the DVHA1 has significantly more power with integration of a larger 450-horsepower engine, updated power pack thermal management, and additional environmental conditioning. Electrical power generation is also improved with the integration of a larger alternator and smart power management system.

“The Stryker A1 features a 450-horsepower engine, 60,000-pound suspension, 910-amp alternator and in-vehicle digital network while continuing to provide unprecedented soldier survivability,” said Gordon Stein, vice president of U.S. operations at General Dynamics Land Systems. “Stryker is the Army’s largest combat vehicle fleet – combat-proven, cost-effective, highly mobile, versatile, sustainable and transportable. We are proud that our innovation, research, development and investment have evolved the Stryker into a next-generation platform for Stryker Brigade Combat Team formations and beyond.”

The Stryker will be in the formation until 2050, and these improvements will allow the platform to accept future capabilities and upgrades as they come up.