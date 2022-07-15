US Army orders active protection system kits for its Abrams tanks

The U.S. Army has awarded General Dynamics Land Systems a contract to procure Trophy Ready Kits as an Active Protection System (APS) for Abrams main battle tanks.

According to a press release from General Dynamics, it has been awarded a competitive award worth up to $280 million for Trophy sets.

The Trophy system was developed by an Israeli firm — Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. — it rapidly detects, classifies and engages threats such as recoilless rifles, antitank guided missiles, rockets, tank rounds and rocket-propelled grenades.

The detection of threats, including their launch location, allows Abrams tank crews to rapidly handle targets.

The kits will be added to M1A2 SEPv2 and M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks as needed, continuing their fielding across the Army.

“We are honored to have been chosen by the Army to continue to provide this important capability to keep tank crew members and their vehicles safe on the battlefield,” said Gordon Stein, vice president of U.S. operations at General Dynamics Land Systems.

Work on the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract is expected to extend into mid-2027.