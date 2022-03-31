US Army field artillery regiment conduct live-fire exercise in Germany

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321 Field Artillery Regiment conduct familiarization training on the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.

The HIMARS is a light multiple rocket launcher mounted on a medium tactical truck frame, which can carry six rockets or one MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) Missile.

The HIMARS provides the unique ability and flexibility to expend its payload at ground targets, and then swiftly move it to a different firing location. This increases the crew’s protection by providing the driver, gunner and launcher chief the advantage to quickly relocate and minimize the risk of revealing their position.

According to Army.mil, HIMARS are a full-spectrum, combat-proven, all-weather, 24/7, lethal and responsive, wheeled precision strike weapons system.

Operational with a crew of three Soldiers and equipped with a launch pad of either six-guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) rockets or one Army Tactical Missile System, the HIMARS has proven to be an effective, precise and accessible weapon during times of combat.