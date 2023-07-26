US Army deploys fake Russian military vehicles to Germany

The U.S. Army has reportedly deployed its training vehicles to Germany.

The new surrogate vehicles, modified to resemble Russian-made military vehicles, were spotted at the port of Bremerhaven in Germany.

Army has modified Humvee and Stryker vehicles to turn these vehicles into a mix of surrogate Russian-made GAZ Tigr light utility vehicles and BTR-87 armored personnel carriers. These vehicles will be used to provide training in cognitive skills to Soldiers.

New advancements in technology require these surrogates to be signature accurate to assist in training.

In addition, earlier in December 2022, we reported that the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, better known as Blackhorse Regiment, has received surrogates of the Russian BTR-87 armored personnel carriers and Tigr armored utility vehicles.

Russian-looking Humvees were also equipped with visual modification kits to resemble Tigr vehicles and Strykers, in turn, modified to look like an upgraded new variant of the BTR-87 fitted with the 32V01 remote-controlled weapon station.