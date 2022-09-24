Saturday, September 24, 2022
type here...

US Army awards contract to Elbit Systems for mortar systems

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Matt Hecht

Elbit Systems of America, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd., was awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force for 120mm mortar systems.

According to a press release from Elbit Systems, the contract is worth more than $49 million and will be executed in Fort Worth, Texas over a period of five years.

An initial delivery order of approximately $10 million has been issued under this ID/IQ contract, to be executed over a two-year period.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The contract was awarded following the successful completion of a previous contract of this type that was awarded to the company in 2016.

Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America, said: “Being a trusted provider of choice for critical missions and needs is part of our vision. I am honored the U.S. Army continues to value the solutions our company provides to U.S. Soldiers and we look forward to a continued partnership.”

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine