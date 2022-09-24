US Army awards contract to Elbit Systems for mortar systems

Elbit Systems of America, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd., was awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force for 120mm mortar systems.

According to a press release from Elbit Systems, the contract is worth more than $49 million and will be executed in Fort Worth, Texas over a period of five years.

An initial delivery order of approximately $10 million has been issued under this ID/IQ contract, to be executed over a two-year period.

The contract was awarded following the successful completion of a previous contract of this type that was awarded to the company in 2016.

Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America, said: “Being a trusted provider of choice for critical missions and needs is part of our vision. I am honored the U.S. Army continues to value the solutions our company provides to U.S. Soldiers and we look forward to a continued partnership.”