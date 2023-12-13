US approves sale of Javelin missiles to Romania

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for the potential sale of over $80 million worth of Javelin missiles to Romania, a move aimed at enhancing the Eastern European nation’s defense capabilities.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, responsible for brokering arms deals for the Pentagon, confirmed on December 12th that the U.S. State Department has cleared a Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Romania. The sale comprises 263 Javelin FGM-148F Missiles and 26 Javelin Light Weight Command Launch Units (LWCLU), along with additional equipment such as enhanced producibility basic skills trainers, missile simulation rounds, technical assistance from the Security Assistance Management Directorate (SAMD), and the Tactical Air Ground Missiles (TAGM) Project Office, among other associated services.

Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture based in Orlando, FL, and Tucson, AZ, are identified as the prime contractors for this proposed sale, according to the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The envisioned sale is positioned to bolster Romania’s defense capabilities, enabling the nation to address current and emerging threats while aligning with its national defense requirements. It is anticipated that Romania will seamlessly integrate this advanced equipment into its armed forces without any impediments.

This strategic deal reinforces the U.S. commitment to supporting its allies and partners in fortifying their defense capabilities, contributing to regional security and stability in Eastern Europe. The approval underscores the mutual cooperation between the United States and Romania in enhancing defense readiness and addressing evolving security challenges in the region.

The proposed transaction signifies an ongoing effort to reinforce alliances and promote defense partnerships, emphasizing shared interests in fostering security and stability within the international community.