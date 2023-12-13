Wednesday, December 13, 2023
type here...

US approves sale of Javelin missiles to Romania

NewsArmy
By Emily Ryan Miller
Modified date:
Photo by Juan Diaz

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for the potential sale of over $80 million worth of Javelin missiles to Romania, a move aimed at enhancing the Eastern European nation’s defense capabilities.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, responsible for brokering arms deals for the Pentagon, confirmed on December 12th that the U.S. State Department has cleared a Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Romania. The sale comprises 263 Javelin FGM-148F Missiles and 26 Javelin Light Weight Command Launch Units (LWCLU), along with additional equipment such as enhanced producibility basic skills trainers, missile simulation rounds, technical assistance from the Security Assistance Management Directorate (SAMD), and the Tactical Air Ground Missiles (TAGM) Project Office, among other associated services.

Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture based in Orlando, FL, and Tucson, AZ, are identified as the prime contractors for this proposed sale, according to the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The envisioned sale is positioned to bolster Romania’s defense capabilities, enabling the nation to address current and emerging threats while aligning with its national defense requirements. It is anticipated that Romania will seamlessly integrate this advanced equipment into its armed forces without any impediments.

This strategic deal reinforces the U.S. commitment to supporting its allies and partners in fortifying their defense capabilities, contributing to regional security and stability in Eastern Europe. The approval underscores the mutual cooperation between the United States and Romania in enhancing defense readiness and addressing evolving security challenges in the region.

The proposed transaction signifies an ongoing effort to reinforce alliances and promote defense partnerships, emphasizing shared interests in fostering security and stability within the international community.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller is an experienced journalist with excellent analytical skills and a deep understanding of military affairs. With her professional diligence and passion for the defense theme, Emily continues to inform the world about important aspects of the military sphere and deeply understands the significance of researching and tracking military events for the public and national security.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Iran unveils new air-launched ballistic missile

Dylan Malyasov -
Iran has showcased its strides in military technology with the revelation of a new air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM), the Arman, displayed during an Islamic...

Serbia to supply 155mm wheeled howitzers to mystery customer

Army

Ukraine receives first RAK mortar vehicles

Army

Satellite images indicate China’s ongoing encroachment in Bhutan

Defense & Security

Ukrainian Soldiers commend Leopard-1 tanks in battle

Army

US successfully tests a new ballistic missile interceptor

News

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.