US Air Force B-1B bombers spotted at Incirlik Air Base in Türkiye

A pair of U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers were spotted at Incirlik Air Base in Türkiye yesterday.

According to the U.S. European Command, U.S. B-1B bombers assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron arrived Tuesday at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, for a historic hot-pit refuel as part of long-planned bomber task force training mission.

Hot-pit refueling, a technique where an aircraft is refueled while its engines remain operational, offers the advantage of reducing ground time, allowing the aircraft to return to the skies swiftly.

The practice of honing hot-pit refueling procedures not only enhances the combat readiness of the U.S. and its Allies but also underlines their commitment to strengthening security across the European theater. This historic achievement represents the inaugural B-1 hot-pit refueling in Turkey and serves as a testament to the strong ties between the United States and Turkey within the NATO Alliance.

Prior to landing at Incirlik, the B-1B Lancers participated in training exercises alongside Turkish Joint Terminal Attack Controllers and conducted close air support training in collaboration with Turkish F-16 Fighting Falcons.

According to the U.S. European Command, these meticulously planned bomber task force missions aim to showcase the United States’ preparedness to support objectives of geographic combatant commands and highlight the nation’s capability to project U.S. airpower on a global scale.