US Air Force B-1B bombers landed in Sweden for the first time

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer long-range bombers landed at Luleå-Kallax Airport to train with the Swedish Army and the Air Force.

This is the first time American bombers landed in Sweden, according to the Swedish Armed Forces.

“This is a historic event. Strong partners are important in these uncertain times and while awaiting NATO membership,” says Deputy Commander of the Swedish Air Force, Brigade General Tommy Petersson, in a press release.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

B-1B Lancer bombers from the Bomber Task Force (BFT) landed on Norrbotten Wing, F 21, on 19 June.

The planes that landed on Monday were escorted by three Jas 39 Gripen, writes SVT. The newspaper reports, referring to the Air Force Commander, that the purpose of the exercise is to train for the defense of Sweden, on and above Swedish territory.

“We are doing this in Norrbotten, from Luleå, in a strategically important area for Sweden. We are doing it from Air Wing F 21, which is experienced in receiving and supporting other nations,” says Petersson to SVT.