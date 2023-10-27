Ukrainians develop MedEvac robot to save lives on the battlefield

Ukrainian engineers have created an innovative robot designed for use in MedEvac (Medical Evacuation) operations, aimed at saving soldiers’ lives on the battlefield.

One of the most critical periods for a wounded soldier is the time between getting injured and receiving medical attention. It’s during this crucial window that most casualties occur. The developers of this new Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) hope to significantly reduce the time it takes to get wounded soldiers to safety, potentially saving countless lives in military conflicts.

The utilization of this new robot provides a more efficient way to deploy personnel, as the UGV can carry out specific tasks without putting soldiers’ lives at risk.

Vladimir Yatsenko, one of the developers, shared insights into the project’s progress, stating, “We’ve received a lot of interest in our evacuation robot. Currently, we are fine-tuning the autopilot and communication module. I am a perfectionist and refuse to deliver anything less than top quality. We are just a few weeks away from mass production.”

The robot has the capability to transport a real person, with a capacity of up to 100 kilograms. It boasts a mission range of up to 10 kilometers, features a secure radio channel, high-definition video streaming, and is equipped with a relay system for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Powered by four independent electric motors offering durability and precision.

One of its most distinctive features is its ability to be operated remotely through the UAS-based “Dovbush” system, making it a versatile tool for search and rescue missions in challenging environments.

The development of this MedEvac robot represents a significant leap forward in battlefield medical operations, where time is often of the essence.