Ukrainian troops blow up Russian “heavy flamethrower” with kamikaze drone

Ukrainian special forces reportedly have destroyed a unique Russian self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system with an FPV kamikaze drone.

Russia’s TOS-1 Buratino rocket launcher was struck and destroyed by a First-Person View (FPV) kamikaze drone.

The Buratino is a terrifying multiple-launch rocket system fitted with a rotating launch system capable of holding up to 24 unguided rockets with thermobaric warheads. It can destroy several city blocks in one strike and cause indiscriminate damage.

The unique artillery system was designed to attack enemy-fortified positions and lightly armored vehicles and transports, particularly in open terrain.

Russian TOS-1 was destroyed by the FPV loitering munition strike. pic.twitter.com/3ssC7NgQ3v — ukraine_defence (@ukrdefence) July 27, 2023

High accuracy calculation of firing angle for unguided rockets allocates targets of the impact point on the area in a way that makes it possible to cover a target densely at 6 seconds of full salvo duration. It allows suppressing enemy active actions for a long time period at considerable areas and 100% destruction of unconcealed enemy personnel at the area of 40000 square meters.

According to the NationalInterest, the pressure generated by a TOS-1 blast amounts to 427 pounds per square-inch—for comparison, most conventional bomb blasts create roughly half that amount, and regular air pressure is fourteen pounds per square inch. Victims near the center of a TOS-1 blast radius are crushed to death. Further out, the overpressure can break bones, dislocate eyes, cause internal hemorrhaging, and rupture eardrums, bowels, and other internal organs. It also sucks the air out of victims’ lungs, possibly causing them to collapse, leading to death by suffocation.