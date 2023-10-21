Ukrainian Soldiers survive huge explosion after driving straight over antitank mine

Ukrainian Soldiers appeared to have a lucky escape after driving a “Novator” armored vehicle straight over an anti-tank mine.

Ukrainian defense company “Ukrainian Armor” shared a remarkable incident on its Facebook page involving one of its “Novator” armored vehicles. The vehicle was engaged in a combat mission on one of the active fronts when it hit an antitank mine.

According to the announcement, the vehicle had its full crew on board, and remarkably, all crew members survived the explosion.

The vehicle sustained significant damage, but the armored capsule withstood the blast, remaining intact and protecting the lives of the military personnel inside.

“As of now, the armored vehicle has been evacuated and handed over to the service team for repairs,” the company said on Facebook.

The Novator armored vehicle is based on the reinforced chassis of a Ford F-550 truck. Among its features, it is equipped with state-of-the-art blast-resistant seats that offer a high level of protection against explosions.

As noted by the company, whether in combat or on the toughest terrains, the Novator is designed to excel.