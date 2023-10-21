Saturday, October 21, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian Soldiers survive huge explosion after driving straight over antitank mine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo courtesy of Ukrainian Armor

Ukrainian Soldiers appeared to have a lucky escape after driving a “Novator” armored vehicle straight over an anti-tank mine.

Ukrainian defense company “Ukrainian Armor” shared a remarkable incident on its Facebook page involving one of its “Novator” armored vehicles. The vehicle was engaged in a combat mission on one of the active fronts when it hit an antitank mine.

Ukrainian defense company “Ukrainian Armor” shared a remarkable incident on its Facebook page involving one of its “Novator” armored vehicles. The vehicle was engaged in a combat mission on one of the active fronts when it hit an antitank mine.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to the announcement, the vehicle had its full crew on board, and remarkably, all crew members survived the explosion.

Photo courtesy of Ukrainian Armor

The vehicle sustained significant damage, but the armored capsule withstood the blast, remaining intact and protecting the lives of the military personnel inside.

“As of now, the armored vehicle has been evacuated and handed over to the service team for repairs,” the company said on Facebook.

The Novator armored vehicle is based on the reinforced chassis of a Ford F-550 truck. Among its features, it is equipped with state-of-the-art blast-resistant seats that offer a high level of protection against explosions.

As noted by the company, whether in combat or on the toughest terrains, the Novator is designed to excel.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Satellite images reveal significant losses of Russian military vehicles

Dylan Malyasov -
The DeepState UA, an open-source intelligence (OSINT) community, has released a report based on satellite imagery, indicating significant losses of Russian military vehicles near...

Russia’s new Su-57 aircraft spotted in Novosibirsk

Aviation

Azerbaijan captures Russian-made electronic warfare systems in Karabakh

Army

Hamas drone strikes Israeli Merkava tank

Army

Russian military receives new Il-76MD-90A transport aircraft

Aviation

Japan orders Saab’s Carl-Gustaf weapons

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog